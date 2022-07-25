Monsoon rains: KE extends deadline for payment of bills

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the customers due to the public holiday announced by the government amid heavy rainfall, K-Electric has extended the deadline for payments of electricity bills.

According to a press statement from the power utility, the extension is applicable on bills with due dates falling between 24th July to 25th July, 2022, both days included.

These bills can now be paid latest by the new date of 26th July, 2022, the statement read.

All banks have been informed to accept bill payments without any late payment surcharge.

In case of any issue at the time of the utility bill payment, consumers can register their complaints by calling at 118.

