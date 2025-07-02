Monsoon rains likely to enhance from weekend: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon rains in country expected to enhance from 05th July as moist currents are continuously penetrating in country, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

A westerly wave is also approaching upper parts of Pakistan on 06th July.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rainfall with wind and thunderstorms, with scattered heavy falls and at times very heavy rain is expected in Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 05th to 10th July and in Gilgit-Baltistan from 06th to 10th July with occasional gaps, according to the report.

Punjab and Islamabad’s federal territory to receive rain with wind or thundershower and scattered heavy falls from 05th to 10th July with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is expected in southern Punjab’s Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah districts from 06th to 08th July.

Rainfall is expected in northeastern/southern parts of Baluchistan on July 3-4 and 06th to 08th July.

Light to moderate rain with strong winds expected in Sindh’s Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on 03rd and 04th July. Isolated heavy fall is also expected in southeastern/lower Sindh.