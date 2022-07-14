Monsoon rains, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rains with wind and thunderstorms hit parts of Karachi, breaking the momentum of warm and humid weather and turning the atmosphere pleasant, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Port Qasim and other surrounding areas received heavy downpours along with strong winds.

Meanwhile, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Sohrab Goth, Site Area and Gulistan-e-Jauhar received the light to moderate downpours with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Sources told ARY News that the visibility was drastically decreased due to thunderstorm with reports of poor visibility during driving.

There were reports of dark clouds hovering over different areas of the metropolis including Saddar, Defence and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, with strong winds blowing in various other parts of the city.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted widespread rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh From July 14 under a new weather system expected to enter the country through India’s Rajasthan.

According to the PMD’s advisory, a strong rain system would enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

In a statement, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the strong rain system was currently present in Eastern India and would enter Pakistan on July 14 from Rajasthan. Karachi would receive widespread rain till July 18 or 19, the PMD chief said.

