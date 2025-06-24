Monsoon rains to begin in Pakistan from June 25th: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Met office on Tuesday forecast beginning of monsoon rains in the country from June 25th (Wednesday).

Moist currents are penetrating in the country while a westerly wave is expected to approach upper parts on 25th June and likely to become significant on 26th June.

Rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s various districts from 25th June to 01st July with occasional gaps, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern districts Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu to receive rain with wind or thundershowers from 25th night to 28th June.

Rainfall is expected in upper and southeast Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from June 25th to 28th.

Rainfall with some heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Lahore and other districts of Punjab from 25th June to 01st July.

Rainfall is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah in South Punjab from 26th to 28th June.

Rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Kashmir from 24th June to 02nd July, while in Gilgit-Baltistan from 26th to 29th June.