Monsoon system will bring heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 11

KARACHI: A monsoon system from August 11 will bring heavy rainfall in Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh, citing the MET Office, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This monsoon system will likely to bring heavy rainfall from August 11 to 15, the weather department said.

The Met Office has cautioned urban flooding in low-lying areas of the city. Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and other coastal districts will likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly weather outlook for August has predicted above-normal rainfall in monsoon season this year in most parts of the country.

The PMD has forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan may receive slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during August 2022.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

Comments