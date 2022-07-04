Monsoon system weakens, Karachi likely to receive light rain

KARACHI: Met Office in a weather update said that the monsoon system in Sindh has weakened with likely light rainfall in Karachi at this afternoon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rain-thunderstorms also expected in the port city from tonight to Wednesday. The rain spell today will continue till late in the night, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Monsoon currents of light intensity are entering in southern Sindh, according to the weather report.

Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and occasional gusty winds are likely in Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana and Sukkur districts till Wednesday.

Rain-thunderstorms also expected in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin and Thatta during the wet spell.

Met office in an update on Sunday said that the monsoon system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened in intensity, as its core has shifted to south, southwest of Karachi in Arabian Sea.

The monsoon system will also bring rainfall in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan and Panjgur.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted another monsoon system to follow the prevailing weather system, which is currently present at the eastern India and the Bay of Bengal.

