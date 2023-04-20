Moon sighted: Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eidul Fitr tomorrow

RIYADH: Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow (Friday) as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Saudi royal court announced that the first day of Shawwal would fall on Friday, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in other countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22.

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Islamabad, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

“No authentic testimony of the moon being sighted was received therefore it was agreed with the consensus that Eidul Fitr will be on April 22,” he said.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan. Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period.

