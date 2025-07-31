Moonis Alvi reacts to his removal orders as K-Electric CEO

KARACHI: K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi responded to Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, order to remove him the post and imposed of fine after allegations against him were proven, ARY News reported.

Moonis Alvi, the former CEO of K-Electric, has issued a statement expressing deep distress over the recent order for his removal from the position and a fine of Rs 2.5 million, as mandated by the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (Retd.) Shah Nawaz Tariq, following allegations against him.

In his statement on X (formerly Twitter), Alvi stated that “I have always upheld the values of integrity and dignity in professional interactions, and I deeply believe in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces for all.”

“The recent verdict is deeply distressing to me. While I respect the legal process and the institutions that uphold it, I must, in good conscience, state that the findings do not reflect the truth of the situation as I experienced it”, he added

The KE CEO further said that “this has been a painful journey — not just professionally, but personally. I am currently reviewing the decision with my legal counsel and will be exercising my right to appeal. It is for anyone who feels wronged to be heard. I remain committed to ensuring that the truth is fully brought to light, through all lawful means available.”

He maintained that “In the meantime, I remain grateful for the support of those who know me, who have worked alongside me, and who believe in due process. My respect for the principles of justice and workplace dignity remains unwavering.”

Earlier today, the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his post and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million after allegations against him were proven.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric, who alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress. K-Electric had engaged her in 2019 for consultancy services.

Following the investigation, the Ombudsman concluded that the allegations were substantiated and directed that K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi be removed from office.

He was also ordered to pay the penalty amount within one month.

The Ombudsman warned that failure to pay the fine would result in the seizure of both movable and immovable assets belonging to Moonis Alvi.

Additionally, Moonis Alvi’s national identity card and passport may also be blocked if he fails to comply.

It is important to note here that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on July 7, 2025, re-appointed Syed Moonis Alvi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric with effect from July 30, 2025.

Moonis Alvi joined KE in 2008, and has held key roles in the Organisation as CFO, Company Secretary and Head of Treasury prior to his appointment as CEO in 2018.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF).

The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.