Moonis Alvi steps down as K-Electric CEO 

Moonis Alvi has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, the company’s spokesperson confirmed.

The information has been formally shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, according to K-Electric.

In a statement on X, Moonis Alvi said institutions are always greater than individuals, and the organisation’s improvement has remained his top priority.

“After 18 years with K-Electric, including almost 8 as CEO, I have decided to step down. It has been an honour to serve an institution so central to Karachi’s life, alongside some of the most resilient and committed professionals I know. I will support a smooth transition,” Moonis Alvi said.

After 18 years with K-Electric, including almost 8 as CEO, I have decided to step down. It has been an honour to serve an institution so central to Karachi’s life, alongside some of the most resilient and committed professionals I know. I will support a smooth transition. — Moonis Alvi (@alvimoonis) February 6, 2026

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori overturned the punishment awarded to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi in a workplace harassment case, providing major relief to the power utility’s top executive.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), K-Electric said the governor had set aside the impugned order passed by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh against Moonis Alvi.

According to the company, the decision was issued by the governor in exercise of powers under Section 9 of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, after hearing arguments from the concerned parties and reviewing the relevant record.

“The Governor of Sindh has set aside the impugned order passed by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh,” the company said in its statement.