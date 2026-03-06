SHC moved against abolition of fine against ex-K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in harassment case

KARACHI: The former Chief Marketing Officer of K-Electric Friday challenged abolition of fine against company’s ex-CEO Moonis Alvi in harassment case in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

According to the petition, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh had earlier found the EX-CEO Moonis Alvi guilty of harassment and imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million. However, the decision was later overturned by Kamran Tessori in his capacity as governor of Sindh.

The petitioner argued that the governor Tessori’s interpretation of harassment was contrary to a ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The plea further alleged that crucial evidence and indications of a hostile workplace environment were ignored.

It was also claimed that the petitioner was dismissed from employment a month after filing the complaint, which the applicant described as a retaliatory action.

The petition additionally raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest and bias in the decision. Former K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and others have been named as respondents in the case, while the court has been requested to declare the governor’s order unlawful.

On February 6, Moonis Alvi resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, the company’s spokesperson confirmed.

The information was formally shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, according to K-Electric.

In a statement on X, Moonis Alvi said institutions are always greater than individuals, and the organisation’s improvement has remained his top priority.

“After 18 years with K-Electric, including almost 8 as CEO, I have decided to step down. It has been an honour to serve an institution so central to Karachi’s life, alongside some of the most resilient and committed professionals I know. I will support a smooth transition,” Moonis Alvi said.