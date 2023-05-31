Moonis Elahi again summoned by FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Money Laundering Circle on Wednesday has again summoned former MNA Moonis Elahi, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi, on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

This is the third summon of FIA to Moonis Elahi over charges of money laundering.

The summoning comes in light of the findings reported by the Financial Monitoring Unit, indicating a noteworthy surge in Moonis Elahi’s personal accounts between the years 2021 and 2022.

According to FIA, the former PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi has been called to appear on June 1 (tomorrow) along with his CNIC and bank account details and other relevant documents.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Moonis Elahi received substantial transfers amounting to millions of rupees from the main accused in the case Aamir Sohail’s account.

Moonis Elahi has been asked to clear his position on the transfer of millions of rupees to his account.