PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi appointed Federal Minister for Water Resources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader and member National Assembly Moonis Elahi as Federal Minister for Water Resources, ARY News reported.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda was holding the portfolio of water resources minister. Faisal Vawda had tendered his resignation from the National Assembly seat on March 3.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi is son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. Moonis Elahi has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since October 2018.

Earlier today it was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to reshuffle his cabinet after Eid-ul-Adha.

They said the PM Imran Khan is mulling over the induction of more ministers into the federal cabinet.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition partners could be given ministries to fulfill the promise made to them by the government, the sources revealed, adding the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are likely to get one ministry each.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari is also expected to be inducted back into the federal cabinet.

Zulfi Bukhari had stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for overseas Pakistanis on May 17, after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practice