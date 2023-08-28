Moonis Elahi calls for ‘reconciliation’ with PTI chief

LONDON: Moonis Elahi – son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi – has said reconciliation with the PTI chief is the way to move Pakistan forward from current political and economic turmoil, ARY News reported on Monday.

This he said in an informal interaction with the journalists in London. The former MNA said Shehbaz Sharif had the opportunity to serve the masses but failed to deliver۔

Replying to a question, Moonis Elahi said former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar remained successful in their ‘goals’. Both caused a major dent in the economy, he added.

Read more: Moonis Elahi declared absconder in money laundering case

Delay in elections will further dent the country’s already ill economy, he added.

Elahi said inflated electricity bills have made the lives of the masses miserable and asked the government to provide relief to the masses.

It may be noted that Moonis Elahi had been declared an absconder over continued absence in the money laundering case by a Lahore district court.

The case against Pervaiz and Moonis includes charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption. It is alleged that the father-son duo concealed billions of rupees in five Panama-based companies, with Pervaiz Elahi using apparent money laundering techniques to acquire these companies.