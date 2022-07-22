Moonis Elahi clarifies about PML-Q’s status in CM Punjab election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi clarified about the status of his political party in today’s Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election, ARY News on Friday.

Moonis Elahi said in a Twitter message, “Yesterday, PML parliamentary party chaired by parliamentary party leader Sajid Bhatti in the Punjab Assembly held its meeting and it was decided unanimously that Pervaiz Elahi is the Chief Minister (CM) candidate.”

He said that PML-Q wants chief ministership through Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan instead of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies.

While talking to ARY News senior anchorperson Kashif Abbasi, the politician said that he went to meet Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He said that he told Shujaat that he could not stop the PML-Q from getting the chief ministership.

READ: PML-Q WORKERS STAGE PROTEST AGAINST SHUJAAT HUSSAIN

He added that the letter of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will not legally impact the PML-Q lawmakers as they have received clear directions from the parliamentary party.

Major political development

In major political development minutes before the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election today, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources told ARY News that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain excused himself from voting for Pervaiz Elahi, the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q.

According to reports, Shujaat said that PML-Q will neither vote for the Imran Khan-backed candidate nor pave way for becoming a PTI candidate as the CM Punjab.

