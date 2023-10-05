Moonis Elahi declared fugitive in corruption case

LAHORE: On the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Accountability Court in Lahore on Thursday declared the former federal minister Moonis Elahi a fugitive in corruption charges related to the development projects, ARY News reported.

According to the details, NAB produced the arrest warrant against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi before the accountability court of Judge Naseem Ahmed.

READ: Moonis Elahi’s arrest warrants issued

The NAB’s spokesperson stated that the former federal minister is going into hiding to evade his potential arrest. The spokesperson further pleaded the court to declare him a fugitive.

It is worth mentioning here that after accountability court’s arrest warrant, Chairman NAB also issued the arrest warrant of the PTI leader Moonis Elahi on August 11, as he is accused of corruption of billion of rupees in development projects across Punjab.

Earlier to this, a Special Central Court in Lahore issued arrest warrants of former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case, registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to details, the special court issued the former minister’s arrest warrants on a petition filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) due to his non-appearance before the court.

Speaking during the hearing, FIA prosecutor said that Moonis Elahi did not attended the court hearings deliberately. “FIA sent court orders on Elahi’s addresses in Lahore, Gujrat, Spain and England,” the prosecutor said.

On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.