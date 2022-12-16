Moonis Elahi persuades some PTI leaders to delay dissolution of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and son of CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has reportedly persuaded several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to delay the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

PTI, which enjoys majority in Punjab Assembly, had announced that the party chief Imran Khan will announce dissolution of provincial assembly this month but now sources have told ARY News that the party’s main ally and CM Punjab’s son Moonis Elahi has convinced several PTI leaders to delay the decision for “PML-N will benefit from such a move”.

The former primer Imran Khan agreed with Moonis’s stance but didn’t give his final decision regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Sources told ARY that, after meeting with Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi had a separate meeting with other PTI officials in which he managed to convince some PTI leaders for delaying the dissolution of the assembly, meanwhile a PTI leader opposes Moonis’s recommendation.

A total of five out of three leaders agreed with Moonis Elahi’s point of view, meanwhile, president is also against the decision of immediate dissolution of assemblies, However, the final call will be made by Imran Khan soon.

