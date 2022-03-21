Moonis Elahi leaves for Spain, denies political meetings in London

LONDON: Federal Minister for Water Resources and PML- Q leader Moonis Elahi on Sunday evening left for Spain without holding any ‘political meetings’ in London.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the federal minister Moonis Elahi left Heathrow airport for Spain on Sunday evening.

Speaking to media at the airport, the PML-Q leader said he didn’t hold any political meetings during his three-day stay in London.

The federal minister will return to Pakistan on Wednesday, sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that Elahi reached the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday on a three-day private visit.

The minister had said that he came to London on a private visit, adding that he would inform the media if any meetings take place.

The PML-Q did not announce its decision in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan tabled by joint opposition.

The National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has decided to hold a show of power on the first day of the National Assembly session. The opposition has directed all its members to ensure their participation on the first day of the session.

