Moonis Elahi reveals reason of his London visit

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has reached the United Kingdom (UK), sources at the Islamabad International airport revealed on Thursday.

As per sources, Moonis Elahi departed for London via British Airways flight BA 260.

The minister said that he has come to London on a private visit. He also said that he would inform the media if any meetings take place, adding that he would return to Pakistan in three to four days.

Moonis Elahi said they are allies of the PTI-led governments in the centre and Punjab and decisions for the future course of action will be taken by Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier this week, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had clarified that PML-Q has neither left the incumbent alliance nor it had joined the opposition.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person and has good intentions.

“We are still an ally of PTI government and supported the incumbent government in difficult times,” he said, adding that PML-Q is also a political party that make its decisions through mutual consultations.

