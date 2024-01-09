Moonis Elahi’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in development projects, ARY News reported.

As per details, Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi in Lahore Masterplan corruption case.

The anti-corruption officials stated that the former minister had not cooperated in the investigation and the case is standstill because of his concealment.

Moonis Elahi is facing allegations of billions of rupees of corruption in development projects.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing and issued the arrest warrants which are valid until October 5.

On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case. Moonis is currently living in Spain.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The court also started the process to freeze his assets, computerized national identity card, passport, and bank accounts.