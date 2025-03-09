web analytics
Moosa Harraj elected Oxford University Student Union president

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

LONDON: Moosa Harraj, a Pakistani student, has been elected president of the Oxford University Student Union for the upcoming term.

Moosa is the fourth Pakistani to be elected to the prestigious position after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and former presidents Ahmad Nawaz and Israr Khan. He is the first Pakistani-origin president to hail from Punjab.

Harraj fought the tough contest for the world’s most famous debating society and won a decisive mandate of 200 votes over his opponent, Chris Collins, in an election that saw an unprecedentedly high turnout.

He received 833 first preferences, one of the highest votes cast for a candidate for president in recent times.

Read more: PTI founder out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Harraj joined Oxford University in 2023 to pursue his MPhil in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford. He studied at Aitchison College, Lahore before pursuing the rest of his secondary education at Charterhouse School in Surrey.

Moosa Harraj, son of Federal Minister Raza Hayat Harraj, is the fourth Pakistani to achieve this prestigious position.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Faisal, congratulated Moosa Harraj on his victory, calling his election a moment of pride for Pakistan and extending his best wishes for future endeavors.

