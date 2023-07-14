More boys subjected to sexual abuse than girls in Punjab: report

LAHORE: A report from Punjab home department expressed serious concerns over the increase in child abuse crime rate in the province, revealing that more boys are subjected to sexual abuse than girls.

The report – compiled on the numeration of such cases from January to June 15, 2023 – stated that 1,390 cases of child abuse were reported in the province in a span of less than six months.

According to the report, around 69 percent (959 cases) of the reported cases involved minor boys, while the remaining 31 percent (431 cases) involved girls.

The report made more revelations that out of the total perpetrators facing trial in courts, 55 percent were the neighbours of the victims, 32pc strangers and 13pc were relatives.

Regarding the city-wise prevalence of child abuse cases, the report stated that the Rawalpindi region and Lahore city reported lowest crime against children than other divisions of the province.

Meanwhile, most rape cases in Punjab were registered in Gujranwala, where 220 cases were reported. Furthermore, DG Khan reported 199 incidents; Faisalabad 186; Multan 140; Bahawalpur 129; Sheikhupura 128; Sahiwal 127; and Sargodha 103.