More ministers to be ‘inducted’ in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is set to undergo a significant expansion, with several new ministers expected to take oath on February 27 or 28, ARY News reported citing sources.

The new inductees will include Hanif Abbasi, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, and Barrister Aqil, while Dr. Tariq Fazal, Talal Chaudhry, and Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath are also expected to join the cabinet.

Other new faces in the federal cabinet will include Akhtar Kanju, Ali Zahid, Junaid Chaudhry, Romina Khurshid, Moeen Wattoo, and Nausheen Iftikhar.

Earlier in January,  it was reported that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided to expand his cabinet by inducting at least eight more ministers.

In May last year, PM Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik as Ali Pervaiz Malik was appointed as state minister.

Also read: PML-N to ‘again requests’ PPP to join federal cabinet

It is important to note here that earlier Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier requested the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet. The insiders revealed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior PML-N leaders held a meeting with PPP leadership and request to join the cabinet.

However, PPP remained reluctant on joining the Shehbaz-led federal cabinet  and eventually refused to join federal government.

