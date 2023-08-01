More monsoon rains predicted for upper parts of country this week

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast another rain spell in upper parts of the country from 03rd August, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that a westerly wave will likely to enter in upper parts of the country, while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating in these areas.

Under the influence of these systems, rain or wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Chitral, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from the evening or night of 02nd to 07th August with occasional gaps.

Rain or wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Waziristan, and south Punjab districts from 04th (evening/night) to 07th August with occasional gaps, according to the PMD.

Heavy rains may increase the water flow in local Nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 04th to 07th August.

Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, from 04th to 07th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.