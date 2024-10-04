More names emerge for Pakistan white-ball captaincy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been left with a crucial decision following star batter Babar Azam’s resignation as the national team’s white-ball captain.

Three more prominent players have emerged as frontrunners for the coveted role.

Saud Shakeel, the current Test vice-captain, is considered a strong contender.

Fakhar Zaman, the dynamic opener, is another leading candidate. His experience as captain of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has prepared him for the challenges of leadership.

Salman Ali Agha, although lacking extensive leadership experience, is also in the running.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Babar Azam as national white-ball captain.

In a statement, PCB has confirmed that Babar Azam put forward his resignation as Pakistan men’s white-ball captain on Tuesday evening, and it has been accepted.

“Although the PCB had backed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“This decision is a testament to his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket. He believes that dedicating himself fully to his batting will enable him to play a more decisive role in the team’s success in the shorter formats,” the statement added.

It further added: “The PCB acknowledges Babar’s contributions as white-ball captain, his ability to prioritise the team’s needs and his unwavering dedication to Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue to support Babar Azam, recognising he still has much to offer both as a world-class batter and a senior statesman of the team.”

Meanwhile, Babar also reiterated his aim to focus on his batting and play his role in the team’s success going forward.