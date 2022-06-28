Tuesday, June 28, 2022
More oil, gas reserves discovered in Bannu

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Tuesday announced the discovery of more gas and oil reserves from Bannu West Block located in North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the company announced that gas flows at the well have further improved to 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).

According to the stock filing, a post-acid test was performed at the Lockhart formation to understand the performance parameters of the well.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited said the mechanism is being evolved with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines. Sui Northern will connect the wells with the national grid, the spokesperson for Mari Petroleum Company Limited said.

MPCL is the operator of Bannu West Block, with 55 percent working interest along with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) as joint venture partners with 35 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively.

