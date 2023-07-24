More rain forecast, as powerful monsoon system lashes country

KARACHI: Sindh received maximum rainfall in last 24 hours as monsoon wet spell continuing in the country, quoting Met Office ARY News reported on Monday.

According to weather report Padidan received 120mm rainfall, Dadu 75mm, Mirpur Khas 72mm, Surjani Town in Karachi 20mm rainfall.

Moreover, Murree received 45mm rainfall, Khanpur 42mm, Katchehry in Rawalpindi 26mm, Chaklala 22mm, Bokra in Islamabad 24mm, Zero Point 21mm and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan received 38mm rainfall during last 24 hours.

Monsoon currents continuously penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts till July 25 night.

Isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Sukkur, TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Khairpur and Ghotki districts till early morning 26 July with occasional gaps, the Pakistan meteorological department (Met Office) forecast.

Heavy falls may create water logging/localized urban flooding in low lying areas in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts today.

The weather department has also cautioned that wind/dust-storm may cause damage to lose structures including electric poles, solar panels and trees.