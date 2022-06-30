More than 100mm rainfall expected in Karachi on July 2: DG Met

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General (DG) Sardar Sarfaraz on Thursday said that Karachi may receive more than 100mm of rainfall on the evening of July 2, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the chief meteorologist said that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to hit the upper parts of the country today, adding that the monsoon system will enter Sindh on July 2.

The chief meteorologist warned that prior to rain strong winds may blow at speeds of up to 81km per hour. “More than 100mm of rain expected in Karachi under monsoon system on Saturday evening,” he said.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with windstorm or thunder showers are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from July 02 to 05, he added.

He also warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh under the influence of a monsoon system.

Earlier, the Met Office said that the sea conditions may become rough to very rough from July 03 – 05 and advised fishermen to take extra care while venturing into the sea during the period.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts of Punjab will receive rainfall with windstorm from 30th June (today) to 04th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Kashmir and Balochistan districts during the forecast period. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.

