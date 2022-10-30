More than 80 killed in India as bridge packed with holiday sightseers collapses

Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel that he witnessed several children drop into the river.

“I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away,” he said.

The bridge had collapsed in just a few seconds, he said.

Atul Prajapati, a medical officer at the state hospital near the disaster site, said: “We have found 81 bodies and the process of the final rite has begun.”

Dozens of people were also injured, officials said.

Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said more than 150 people were on the bridge itself.

The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.

“Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists. All of them fell one on top of another. The bridge collapsed due to overloading,” said one witness, who gave his name as Sukram