India coach shares update on Shami’s fitness ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared a major update on pacer Mohammed Shami’s fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shami has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the ongoing five-matches IND vs ENG T20I series.

Before the series, reports said that the right-arm pacer would test his fitness in the fourth or fifth game of the series ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammed Shami marked his return to international cricket in the third IND vs ENG game where he bowled his full quota of overs, conceding 25 runs without taking a wicket.

However, he was replaced by pacer Arshdeep Singh in the fourth game.

Now, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has suggested that Shami might have a chance of making it to the Playing XI for the final IND vs ENG game.

“Shami’s been bowling really well, catching to him at warm-ups… so very happy he’s coming along. He’s probably going to get an opportunity in the next game, we’ll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group,” he said after the fourth T20I against England.

Morne Morkel heaped praise on the pacer for sharing his knowledge and experience with the young bowlers in the India squad.

“Just for him to share his experience and his knowledge at training is a massive boost for this young bowling unit and for Indian cricket, so yeah, great to have Mohammed Shami back in the mix,” the India bowling coach added.

It is worth mentioning here that Shami has been included in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and young bowler Arshdeep Singh.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.