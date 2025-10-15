Morocco beat Congo to set new record 16-match winning run

Morocco set a new world record of 16 consecutive international victories with Tuesday’s 1-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying success over Congo in Rabat.

Fenerbahce forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game for the Atlas Lions, who had already secured World Cup qualification earlier this month with a 5-0 trouncing of Niger.

“Record-breaking. Our National Team makes HISTORY with 16 CONSECUTIVE WINS,” the Moroccan national team said on its official X account.

The shock FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finalists were the first African nation to qualify for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Hungary deny Portugal early World Cup berth

Morocco, whose run began on June 7, 2024, had shared the previous mark of 15 victories with Spain, whose winning run began during their Euro 2008 success and ended a year later in June 2009.

That surpassed a previous record set by France, who were European champions at the time, between March 2003 and February 2004.