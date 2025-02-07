web analytics
Morocco boat tragedy: Bodies of four Pakistanis repatriated

GUJRAT: Four more bodies of Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy repatriated, ARY News reported on Friday.

On January 15, reports emerged that 44 Pakistanis had lost their lives in the boat accident. However, local authorities were only able to recover 13 bodies, which were unidentifiable and lacked documentation.

As per details, the process of bringing back the bodies of Pakistanis, who lost their lives in the Morocco boat tragedy is underway as four more deceased individuals were repatriated, with their remains arriving at Islamabad International Airport.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain personally received the bodies at the airport.

Among the victims are Sufyan Ali, Qasneen Haider, Muhammad Waqas, and Muhammad Akram.

Sufyan Ali belonged to Dhola, Kharian, while Qasneen Haider hailed from Kharian’s Gharkos. Muhammad Waqas was a resident of Gujranwala, and Muhammad Akram belonged to Mandi Bahauddin.

The funeral prayers for the deceased would be held in their respective hometowns after Friday prayers.

Earlier, seven Pakistani survivors of the Morocco boat tragedy were repatriated to the country.

The survivors included Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Mudassar Hussain, Imran Iqbal, Uzair Basharat, Shoaib Zafar and Aamir Ali, who hail from various cities of Gujarat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

Federal Investigation Agency’s Immigration cell took all the individuals into custody at Islamabad Airport and transferred them to the circle for questioning, where an investigation officer recorded their statements.

The individuals while narrating their ordeal, confirmed that human traffickers brutally tortured them. They also provided details about the traffickers and agents involved in sending them abroad, leading the FIA to expand its investigation.

