Morocco court rejects appeals of 2 jailed journalists

RABAT: Morocco’s highest court rejected the final appeals of two journalists, Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, imprisoned on sexual assault charges they deny, their lawyer told AFP on Wednesday.

The Court of Cassation in Rabat on Tuesday “rejected our appeal and confirmed the prison sentences”, said Miloud Kandil about Radi, 37, who was sentenced to six years’ prison, and Raissouni, 51, who was handed a five-year term.

Defence lawyers had labelled their trials “flawed” after the two reporters were convicted and sentenced on appeal a year and a half ago.

Moroccan authorities say the men were tried for common law crimes which “have nothing to do” with their profession or with freedom of expression.

Lawyers for journalists and human rights defenders detained in Morocco last week urged the authorities to find a “judicial, political and legal solution” so that the two journalists could regain their freedom.

The court also upheld the conviction and one-year jail term of another journalist, Imad Stitou, in connection with Radi’s case, the lawyer said.

Stitou is not in detention, having left Morocco, and was tried in absentia.

The group Reporters Without Borders ranked Morocco at 144th place globally in its latest World Press Freedom Index, down nine positions from 2022.