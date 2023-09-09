Morocco earthquake: FO confirms all Pakistani nationals are ‘safe’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday confirmed that all Pakistani nationals are safe in Morocco following the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the African nation, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has also conveyed an offer of assistance to Morocco.

“The people of Pakistan and government stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquake,” she said.

The FO spokeswoman added Pakistan’s Embassy in Rabat has reached out to the community to inquire about their safety. As per initial reports, all Pakistani nationals are safe in Morocco.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to facilitate Pakistani community in the wake of this tragedy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also expressed profound sorrow over the destruction resulting from the catastrophic earthquake in Morocco.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote about extending “unity and support” for the grief-stricken nation.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has risen to 1,037, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

Read More: Morocco earthquake kills more than 600 people

The state television further quoted the interior ministry as saying that more than 1,200 people were injured in the quake in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11pm (10:11pm GMT) on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.