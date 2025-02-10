Morocco work visa protector latest fee, February 2025 update

KARACHI: Pakistani citizens planning to work in Morocco are legally required to obtain visa protection from the concerned department to ensure legal protection in the host country.

Visa protection provides several key benefits to holders, including complete legal protection and entitlement to full assistance from Pakistan’s mission in Morocco.

Legal assistance can be sought from the Community Welfare Attaché at the Pakistan Embassy in Morocco.

Additionally, visa holders are provided with life insurance coverage of up to Rs1 million.

The highest paying jobs in Morocco include construction and salaries are paid in Moroccan Dirhams, and one Dirham is equivalent to Rs27.83 in Pakistan as of Feb 10, 2025.

Protector Fee in Pakistan for Morocco Work Visa

Each Pakistani worker travelling to Morocco must pay the following fees:

Fee Structure of Emigrants through Direct Employment

Life Insurance Fee: Rs2,500 (covers life risk for up to Rs1 million for five years)

OPF Welfare Fund Fee: Rs4,000

Registration Fee: Rs2,500

OEC Fee: Rs200

Total Fee: Rs9,200

Fee Structure of Emigrants through Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP)

Life Insurance Fee: Rs2,500

OEP Service Charges: Rs15,000 (additional Rs6,000 for processing cases)

Registration Fee: Rs500

OEC Fee: Rs200

Welfare Fund (OPF): Rs4000

Total Fee: Rs22,200

Securing visa protection ensures that Pakistani workers in Morocco are fully covered and can receive necessary assistance during their stay.

Read More: Pakistani migrants drowned trying to reach Europe

Pakistanis who want to go abroad to earn money should go via legal channels as last month at least 50 migrants, many of them Pakistanis, drowned as their boat capsized off the Moroccan coast.

It was the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Europen country Spain’s Canary Islands, migrant rights group Walking Borders said.

Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people from a boat that had left Mauritania on Jan 2 with 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, on board, the group said.

Forty-four of those who drowned were from Pakistan, Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno said on X.