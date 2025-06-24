Why Morrissey cancels concert and calls out ‘idiot culture’ in the UK

Veteran English singer and former frontman of Smiths, Morrissey cancels concert in Stockholm just hours before showtime, blaming exhaustion and lack of support from the music industry.

The 66-year-old former Smiths frontman was due to perform at Hovet Arena on Monday, 23 June, but fans were left disappointed after receiving sudden news of the cancellation.

In a message, Morrissey cancelled the concert citing the toll of constant travel. “We are travel-weary beyond belief,” he wrote on Morrissey Central.

“We’ve visited six countries in one week, and there is no support from any record label to help us continue.”

Ticket holders were informed: “Due to exhaustion among the band and crew, the Morrissey headline engagement at Hovet has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

This marks another occasion where Morrissey cancels concert with little notice, prompting frustration among fans. Many have pointed out that while ticket sales remain strong, the frequent last-minute changes have hurt his reputation.

Morrissey also criticised the music industry, saying no label will release his work or support his tour. His unreleased album Bonfire of Teenagers, originally planned for release in 2023, remains shelved following a split with Capitol Records.

Despite the setback, Morrissey cancels concert in Stockholm but insists the tour will move forward. “The wagon rolls on to Berlin, 27 June,” he said. “With the grace of God we will all gather.”

