‘Mortal Kombat 1’ system requirements announced

NetherRealm Studios announced the system requirements of the latest game in the ‘Mortal Kombat‘ franchise ‘Mortal Kombat 1‘.

It will be the latest game in the video-gaming world which asks for 100GB of storage space. Here are the system requirements for the game, which is said to be the sequel of ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and the franchise’s reboot.

‘Mortal Kombat 1‘ minimum system requirements.

Processor : 64-bit

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 or Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 980 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 or Intel® Arc™ A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

‘Mortal Kombat 1‘ recommended system requirements

Processor : 64-bit processor

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT or Intel® Arc™ A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

The upcoming game will have a “new fighting system, game modes and fatalities”. Moreover, there will be a “Kameo” fighting partners, which will assist players in their fights.

Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung and Johnny Cage are confirmed as playable characters so far.

It will release on September 19.

‘Mortal Kombat 1‘ will begin from where ‘Mortal Kombat 11‘ left off. The prequel told eclectic warriors battling to restore history after Kronika complicated matters by messing up the timeline to kill Raiden.

However, it caused younger versions of many characters to appear in the present, including that of Liu Kang.

Things get complicated when the undead Liu Kang, from the present, becomes the “Fire God” when he absorbs his younger version’s soul from the present and merges it with past Raiden and defeats Kronika.

Shang Tsung, one of the primary antagonists, enters the fray and tries to start a new timeline. However, Liu Kang starts a “new era” after killing him at the end of the ‘Aftermath DLC‘.