Mortal Kombat 2 producer reveals intriguing new teaser

Mortal Combat 2 producer, Todd Garner, started to reveal the first look of the sets of the game to fans creating hype prior to the release of the game from the past several weeks.

Earlier today, the Mortal Combat 2 producer revealed another teaser set’s flooring, but this time we get to see the red lights and bluescreen sitting just off-set.

Meanwhile, fans continue to point to the red lighting as a sign that Mortal Kombat 2 is heading to Netherrealm.

The movie released in 2021 sets the table for the franchise by introducing a brand-new character Cole Young in the Mortal Combat universe.

It is too soon to anticipate the plot, however, the first movie ended with Shang Tsung’s dialogue to that he would be bringing an army next time.

Either way, these shots confirm that whatever this red-drenched set is will play a major part in Mortal Kombat 2.

The producer, Garner is going to have a ton of behind-the-scenes shots to share over the course of production, but getting these back-to-back seems to suggest that we’ll be spending quite a bit of time under the red lights.

But, if fans are correct and a trip to Netherrealm is in the cards, it will definitely be a fun world for the film to explore.