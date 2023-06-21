MoS Hina Rabbani Khar visits Torkham border

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday visited Torkham border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She received briefing on measures to streamline/ease crossing for the people and goods, Foreign Office Spokesperson on her Twitter handle posted.

The minister, on the occasion, urged facilitation of Afghans with respect and care and stressed expeditious completion of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS).

Earlier in the month, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called for addressing the unresolved disputes and legitimate aspirations of developing countries for a more inclusive and representative world order.

The minister of state, addressing the Annual Meeting of the European Council for Foreign Relations in Stockholm, regretted that at a time when the world needed to confront modern challenges with a united front, it was presenting a picture of a house divided due to great power competition.

She stressed the dire need for the international community to join hands to realize the much-elusive SDGs, face the impending climate-related crises and avert the possible next pandemics.

She underscored that developing countries, in particular, felt threatened by the global power contestation.