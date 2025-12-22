Moscow car blast kills Russian general: investigators

MOSCOW: A senior Russian general was killed in a car blast in southern Moscow on Monday, investigators said in a statement.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which examines major crimes, said it had opened a probe into the “murder” of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the training department within the General Staff.

The possibility that the attack was “linked” to “Ukrainian special forces” was among the lines of inquiry, it said.

The 56 year old officer was en route to work when a massive explosion rocked the Yasenevo district of Moscow.

He was head of the department of operational training of the Russian armed forces.

He was alive but critically wounded when removed from the vehicle, witnesses said and later succumbed to his injuries.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has been blamed for several attacks targeting Russian military officials and pro-Kremlin personalities in Russia and in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions.

General Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy of the General Staff, was killed in a car blast near Moscow in April.

In December 2024, Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian radiological, chemical and biological defence forces, was killed when a booby-trapped electric scooter exploded in Moscow, an attack claimed by Ukraine’s SBU security service.

A Russian military blogger, Maxim Fomin, was killed when a statuette exploded in a Saint Petersburg cafe in April 2023.

And in August 2022, a car bomb killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin.