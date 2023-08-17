Repelling Mosquitoes In Dengue and Malaria Season

Despite consistent efforts to get rid of mosquitoes, this evil parasite is still making life miserable for people and it has resisted all attempts at eradication.

Mosquitoes are not only a nuisance but also carry a host of diseases and some of them are potentially fatal. Considerable efforts are undertaken to swat mosquitoes and deal with itchy bites yet they remain an irritating issue. Mosquito is self-generating pest multiplying quickly in stagnant dirty water.

This problem is very acute in hot countries like Pakistan where mosquito not only creates problems and health issues not only outdoors but is also hazardous indoors. The safest way to deal with this difficulty is to take measures aimed at keeping it at bay by consistent fumigation and rubbing lotions on the body that act as repellents.

Sometimes offence is the best defence and that is also true for dealing with mosquito menace. Since mosquitoes multiply quickly and in even tiny bits of water, one should keep an eye on the area one lives or works.

Efforts should be made to avoid getting water standing particularly after rains. All shallow places should always be kept dry and the ones where water is liable to stand are required to be regularly sprayed with anti-bug disinfectants. It is also required to dump everything one can and consider drilling little holes in the bottoms of containers like garbage cans so they do not create the perfect breeding grounds. Mosquito is prone to grow in contaminated water therefore it is important to ensure that even the standing water is kept clean and regularly sprayed.

It is also recommended that people take to wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants to dodge bites. Tightly woven fabrics and wearing overlapping layers offer further protection, as mosquitoes have no problem biting you through skintight and thin fabrics. It is well known that mosquitoes are more attracted to dark colours than light ones and efforts should be made to wear light and pastel colours.

One should ensure that open parts of the body, particularly face should be kept covered particularly after sunset.

There are many repellents now found that provide protection from mosquito bites. Some of them contain IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), Para-menthane-diol (PMD), and 2-undecanone. The repellant sprays are effective and safe for even pregnant and breastfeeding women. While bug bulbs do not effectively repel flying bugs like mosquitoes but they do not attract them either. These lightbulbs are just like normal ones but using filtered yellow glass to save from unpleasant mix-ups.

They are designed to use on places like patios and backyards and are recommended by experts and they can also be used in closed spaces.

It is also suggested that by wearing a bracelet or patch with mosquito repellent is enough to keep the bugs away but this cannot be said with certainty. It is however observed that mosquitoes may stay away from the patch or bracelet but will still land on the rest of the body and cause harm.

Mosquito coils work like incense and can contain insecticides. Some brands do work but generally are less effective than Thermacell-type repellents. They can also be fire hazards and the smoke can be irritating.