Mosquitoes found in Iceland for first time, as climate warms

Mosquitoes have been spotted in Iceland for the first time as the region warms due to climate change, leaving Antarctica the only place in the world believed to have no mosquitoes.

Iceland recorded the presence of the insects within its borders for the first time in the Nordic nation’s history this week.

On Monday, the Natural Science Institute of Iceland confirmed the discovery of three ‘Culiseta annulata mosquitoes.’ These mosquitoes are believed to have arrived via freight and appear capable of surviving Iceland’s climate.

The institute reported that the mosquitoes were one of several new insect species discovered in Iceland in recent years due to climate change and the development of international transportation.

The mosquito was first spotted by an insect enthusiast, Björn Hjaltason, who posted on the Facebook group Insects about a strange fly he found on Oct 16.

At dusk on the evening of October 16th, Hjaltason caught sight of a strange fly on a red wine ribbon, he told Icelandic broadcaster RUV. He immediately suspected what was going on and quickly collected the fly. It was a female.

Hjaltason later caught two more. All three insects were submitted to authorities for testing, which revealed that they were two female and one male mosquito.

Global temperatures are increasing due to global warming, with the Arctic region experiencing a temperature rise at twice the global average.

The Natural Science Institute of Iceland reports that Culiseta annulata, a large mosquito species, inhabits Europe and other Nordic countries. These mosquitoes are adapted to cold climates, typically seeking refuge in basements and other outbuildings.