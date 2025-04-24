web analytics
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Mossad’s Role in Adani Probe Exposed

In a shocking revelation, Sputnik India has learned that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad allegedly played a crucial role in helping the Adani Group counter its enemies.

According to sources, Mossad’s involvement included intelligence gathering and strategic operations to expose adversaries of the conglomerate.

An exclusive report by Sputnik India’s investigative team shed new light on the Adani Group’s global operations and the alleged involvement of foreign intelligence agencies.

The details of Mossad’s involvement have sparked intense interest and scrutiny, raising questions about the intersection of business and geopolitics. As more information comes to light, the implications of this alleged partnership will likely be closely watched by industry experts and policymakers alike.

The Adani Group’s response to these allegations remains to be seen, but this development is expected to have significant repercussions on the conglomerate’s reputation and future operations.

