Most CCTV cameras installed at Minar-e-Pakistan out of order

LAHORE: More than half of the CCTV cameras installed at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park are reportedly non-functional, ARY News learnt on Wednesday.

According to sources, out of 60 CCTV cameras installed at the Minar-e-Pakistan, only 12 cameras are functioning while the rest were out of order.

They have been out of order for various reasons, but mostly because of lack of interest by police who are supposed to operate and look after these tools which often prove a great help in identifying criminals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female TikToker was assaulted by a mob and said the culprits were being identified through footage.

Taking to Twitter, CM Buzdar said that Punjab police identifying suspects through videos of the incident shared on social media.

He said the accused involved in the assault case will be brought to justice.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

Talking to an ARY News reporter today, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.