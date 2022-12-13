Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, or Will Smith: Which Hollywood personality was Googled most in 2022?

Google has unveiled its ‘Year in Search’ for 2022, and with controversies, trials, and more, these Hollywood stars have landed the Top 10 spots on the list.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 actors on the list and their reasons for it.

Will Smith

The infamous Oscar slap gate of Hollywood A-lister Will Smith earlier this year, where he smacked the comedian Chris Rock, for his joke on the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has made the ‘King Richard’ star the most googled person for the entire 2022.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

The much-publicized defamation trial between the former couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has made the two, one of the hotly-searched topics this year. For the unversed, a US jury ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp in June this year.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

Another split out of the several was of NFL star Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who parted ways after 13 years of marriage, and this definitely was a topic of interest for internet surfers.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Speaking of splits, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson ended their 9-months long romance in August this year, and the presence of the former on the list of most searched personalities is not a surprise. Netizens did miss her former husband Kanye West though.

Zendaya

With back-to-back hits including ‘Dune’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021 and earlier this year, in addition to her romance with co-star Tom Holland, Zendaya is on the No. 5 spot.

Millie Bobby Brown

The ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ star, Millie Bobby Brown is still basking in the success of her projects with the No. 6 spot on the most-googled Hollywood stars list.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, with her involvement in the Oscar slap gate and revelations of her medical condition which caused her to lose hair, is in the last spot of the Top 10.

