Most wanted gang war commander arrested: Rangers

KARACHI: The Rangers on Sunday said that a ‘most wanted’ Lyari gang war commander Shaukat Ali alias Agha Shaukat has been arrested.

A spokesman of Rangers has said in a statement that the paramilitary force in an operation in Lyari, has arrested the gang war commander and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

“The Sindh government had also announced head money for the arrest of the accused,” spokesman said.

Elaborating crime history of the accused, spokesman said that he had joined the Abdul Rehman Dakait group of the gang war in year 2004.

He joined the ‘People’s Aman Committee’ in 2009 and Baba Ladla group in year 2013, Rangers said.

“Accused was involved in targeted killings, extortion, drug peddling and scores of encounters with police.”

During the ‘Karachi Operation’ against criminals he fled to outside of the country and went into hiding.

“Recently he was regrouping his network after return to Pakistan,” Rangers said.

His name has been added in the CTD’s Red Book of the most wanted terrorists and has been booked in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, encounter with police and terrorism, according to Rangers.

The arrested criminal has been handed over to police with arms and ammunition recovered from him.