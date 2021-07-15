Mother arrested on suspicion of killing her three kids in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a woman on suspicion of killing her thee three minor children in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, three siblings had been found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a flat in Gulistan-e-Jauhar last month. Her mother had told the police that her children died due to bug spray in the room.

Contrary to the mother’s statement, the children’s father had lodged an FIR against his estranged wife accusing her of having killed their three children. During the investigations, the police found some concrete evidences against the woman and took her into custody for further interrogations into the case.

Earlier on April 11, father of three children who mysteriously died in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar had blamed his wife for the incident.

Three children had been pronounced dead at a private hospital in the city after eating a poisonous thing. The police had not conducted the post-mortem because the family did not give permission for it. The cause of death had not been ascertained.

Meanwhile, the children’s father Imran who worked in Lahore had reached Karachi after getting information of the incident. He had accused his wife named Noreen of killing their children, as she was living in Karachi due to differences with him.