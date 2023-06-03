Mother astounded as three-day-old baby girl lifts her head

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl in the United States attempted to lift her head and crawl, leaving her mother and netizens surprised.

The viral video got viral on social media platform – Instagram – showing a three-day-old baby, named Nyilah Daise Tzabari, trying to crawl with the support of her arms, lifting her head.

The girl’s mother, Samantha, from White Oak, Pennsylvania, in the US, said, “I was amazed when I saw my daughter, and I decided to make the video to make sure someone would believe me.”

Nyilah’s grandmother, who was present with the baby at the time, was also surprised to see her attempt to walk at such a young age.

Nyilah’s mother expressed her shock, saying, “I was in disbelief when I saw Nyilah because I had never seen children do such a thing before.”

The father also mentioned, “If I hadn’t seen this video, I wouldn’t believe it either. The video was taken when Nyilah wasn’t even three days old.”

The video of the baby has quickly gone viral on social media, and users are expressing their astonishment.

However, some users speculate that it is a completely normal thing and she is hungry, which is why she is attempting to walk in that manner.