Mother brutally tortures daughter, 12, with hot iron bars

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being subjected to brutal torture with hot iron bars by her stepmother in Karachi’s Musharraf Colony, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A stepmother has brutally tortured her stepdaughter in Karachi’s Mochko area by burning her body parts with hot iron bars. Neighbours filmed the brutal torture incident and posted it on social media.

Police swung into action after the video went viral on social media. The victim girl was identified as Anusha.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Rao Arif Aslam told the media that the father and the stepmother of Anusha were arrested yesterday. He added that torture and burn marks were found on the girl’s body.

The girl was receiving medical assistance at the Civil Hospital. The police officials said that Anusha’s father Imran Elahi and stepmother Gulnaz are being interrogated.

A case was lodged against the horrific incident at the Mochko police station on behalf of the state under different sections including attempted murder.

Police added that further action will be taken after the report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

A few days ago, a horrific video went viral on social media which showed a teenage girl being tortured by a woman.