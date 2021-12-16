Mother, daughter die after falling from Karachi house rooftop

KARACHI: A woman and her daughter succumbed to their injuries after falling from rooftop of their house in Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The crime scene unit has been summoned, which is investigating into the nature of the incident,” SSP Karachi West Suhai Aziz Talpur said.

“Police is inquiring into whether the incident is an accident, suicide or someone pushed them from the roof to death,” the police official said. “Initially it seems the incident is a suicide case,” Talpur said.

“After a thorough investigation police could reach to a conclusion (on the nature of the incident)”.

“The incident took place at Saima Arabian Villas and it seems both of them die due to delay in reaching to a hospital,” official said.

After falling from the roof of their house they came down within the boundary wall of the premises. No person was at home when the incident happened.

“The husband of the woman seldom visits to the house,” neighbors said.

The investigation by the crime scene unit is expected to clarify the nature of the incident, officials said.

