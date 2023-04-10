Mother finds children’s dead bodies from trunk in mysterious murder case

JACOBABAD: The bodies of two minor children with torture marks were found in a trunk from a house in ADC colony, Jacobabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police officials, two children, seven and eight-years-old were tortured and killed by some unknown person in the ADC colony.

In the statement, the neighbours stated that the parents of the deceased boys were at work and after returning home, the parents couldn’t find the kids at home.

After hours of searching, the mother opened the trunk and found the bodies of eight-year-old Shabir and seven-year-old Owais.

The local police shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital for post-mortem and started searching for the accused murderers and started an investigation.

